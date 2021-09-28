Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 6,677 Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

FSP opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

