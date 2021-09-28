Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 178.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ESSA Bancorp were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,929,000 after buying an additional 55,220 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 72.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 17.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

ESSA opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $171.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

