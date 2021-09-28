Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $58,000 Investment in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth $2,376,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth $2,909,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 56,918 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Shares of LINC stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $169.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.