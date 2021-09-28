Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 455.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,488 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Shares of INZY opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $293.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.47.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Inozyme Pharma Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY).

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.