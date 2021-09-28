Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,020 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 83.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,020 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 107.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.29%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

