RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,880 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 8.1% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,171,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $747,664,000 after buying an additional 14,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 29,294 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $294.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.61. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

