Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RHP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.22.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $87.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average of $78.49. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $90.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.78.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.65) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

