Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
RHP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.22.
Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $87.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average of $78.49. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $90.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.78.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
