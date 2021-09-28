salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by King Wealth

King Wealth reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 24,671 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 1.1% of King Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $769,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,096 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,342 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

NYSE CRM opened at $276.00 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $286.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $270.20 billion, a PE ratio of 112.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.68.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $5,675,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 786,605 shares of company stock worth $199,014,527 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.