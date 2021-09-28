salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $320.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.27.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $279.68 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $286.36. The stock has a market cap of $273.81 billion, a PE ratio of 112.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.61 and a 200-day moving average of $238.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $1,760,906.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 786,605 shares of company stock valued at $199,014,527. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Amundi bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

