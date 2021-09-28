salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $320.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.27.
Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $279.68 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $286.36. The stock has a market cap of $273.81 billion, a PE ratio of 112.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.61 and a 200-day moving average of $238.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $1,760,906.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 786,605 shares of company stock valued at $199,014,527. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Amundi bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
