Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 376.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,287 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Santander Consumer USA by 292.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Compass Point lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Santander Consumer USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.65.

Shares of SC opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a current ratio of 45.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

