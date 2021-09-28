Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to C$39.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Saputo to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.67.

Shares of SAP opened at C$32.25 on Monday. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$32.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.24 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Saputo will post 2.0199999 EPS for the current year.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

