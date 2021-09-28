Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.66

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.66 and last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 9769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.
