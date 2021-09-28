Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.66

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.66 and last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 9769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Sasol alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 10.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 142.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 46,116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 25.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sasol in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Sasol in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.