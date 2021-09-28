Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE:BFS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,000. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.15. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $47.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 66.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 23.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

