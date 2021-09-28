Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 230,351 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,978,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,351 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.17% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $71,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. Raymond James started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

NYSE CNQ traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.77. 133,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,185. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3748 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -346.51%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.