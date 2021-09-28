Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,740 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $35,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after buying an additional 1,927,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,845,058,000 after purchasing an additional 590,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,535,702,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,205,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,185,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,604 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.02. 85,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,378,434. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $113.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

