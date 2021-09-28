Scotia Capital Inc. Has $26.82 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $26,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,005,000 after purchasing an additional 73,767 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Diageo by 8.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,344,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,851,000 after acquiring an additional 106,960 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Diageo by 71.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after acquiring an additional 533,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Diageo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 942,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,037. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a one year low of $129.16 and a one year high of $202.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

