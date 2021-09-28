Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 93,937 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,937 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $94,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 10,186.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,547 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,519 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,530,000 after acquiring an additional 402,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,783. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.43%.

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens cut Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

