Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 97,060 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,446,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,060 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.30% of Shaw Communications worth $41,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SJR. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 50,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 33.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

SJR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.76. 2,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.71. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $30.41.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

