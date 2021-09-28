SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.58. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.58.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

