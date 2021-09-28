SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,798 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.8% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.04.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.10. 30,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,786,482. The firm has a market cap of $149.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.06. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $114.92 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.