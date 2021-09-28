SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 90.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $42,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.80. 4,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,388. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $358.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.06. The company has a market capitalization of $97.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.03.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.