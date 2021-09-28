SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,890 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,407.4% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.57. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,043. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $58.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.95.

