SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,238 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,078,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,049,000 after buying an additional 557,181 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after buying an additional 2,761,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after buying an additional 802,248 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,577,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,316,000 after buying an additional 84,582 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,358,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,325,000 after buying an additional 623,010 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.60. 26,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,181,040. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.57%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.