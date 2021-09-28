Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Raised to $154.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $148.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SGEN. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.00.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $162.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.70 and a 200-day moving average of $151.09. Seagen has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $2,387,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,534 shares of company stock valued at $19,967,680. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

