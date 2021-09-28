Seaport Res Ptn Downgrades Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) to Neutral

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.62.

HXL opened at $62.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.00 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 151,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

