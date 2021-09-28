SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.34, but opened at $15.96. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. SeaSpine shares last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 729 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaSpine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 18,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $341,839.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,154 shares in the company, valued at $341,839.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SeaSpine by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in SeaSpine by 120,357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in SeaSpine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $555.07 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. SeaSpine’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaSpine Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

