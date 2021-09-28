Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Fluidigm in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 10.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 56.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 73,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 167.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 477,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLDM opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. Fluidigm Co. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $505.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 33.27% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The company had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biotechnology tools fro life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics; and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

