Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,448 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,286,000 after purchasing an additional 118,469 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 42.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,278,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,912,000 after buying an additional 977,566 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter worth about $14,501,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 357.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,694,000 after buying an additional 1,113,505 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 18.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,947,000 after buying an additional 160,686 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATEN stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.93.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. Analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $61,323.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,310.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $32,176.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,376 shares of company stock valued at $353,201. 23.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ATEN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

