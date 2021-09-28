Sei Investments Co. Takes $209,000 Position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,325 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of BCB Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 374,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 65,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 58,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 25,629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

In related news, Director James G. Rizzo purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCBP opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from BCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

