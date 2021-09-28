Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 2,090.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 500,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 477,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Compugen by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 446,332 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at $3,477,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Compugen by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 383,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 259,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Compugen by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 178,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

CGEN stock opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. Compugen Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $425.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.32.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

