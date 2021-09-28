Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

VIRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viracta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ VIRX opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Viracta Therapeutics Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

