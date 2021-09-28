Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.69.

WTTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 88,899 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 554.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 19,206 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 259,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 87,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 37.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTTR opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $602.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.80.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

