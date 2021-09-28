Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,069 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 15.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after buying an additional 32,420 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at about $2,132,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at about $5,877,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

SEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $362,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.