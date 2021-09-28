Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Semtech worth $15,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $930,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Semtech by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 10.7% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

SMTC stock opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $515,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,978 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

