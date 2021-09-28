SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

OTCMKTS SGBAF opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 1.29. SES has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SES will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

