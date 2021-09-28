Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,590,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,467 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $305,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SJR. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,809,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,284,000 after purchasing an additional 105,283 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 52.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,510,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,412 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 211.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,085,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 66.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,995,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,694 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,115,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,187,000 after purchasing an additional 118,250 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SJR. Canaccord Genuity lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

