Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,211 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 323.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 32,071 shares during the period. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

