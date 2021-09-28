Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Aflac by 37.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,202,000 after acquiring an additional 385,598 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,343,000 after purchasing an additional 59,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,878 shares of company stock worth $2,103,328 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFL opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

