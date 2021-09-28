Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) versus Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Head-To-Head Review

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) and Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Synaptics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $175.52 million 28.71 $33.77 million $0.30 100.80 Synaptics $1.34 billion 5.41 $79.60 million $6.34 29.24

Synaptics has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group. Synaptics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and Synaptics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group N/A 43.59% 5.91% Synaptics 5.94% 25.78% 11.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.9% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Synaptics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Synaptics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Shoals Technologies Group and Synaptics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 0 3 9 0 2.75 Synaptics 0 2 12 0 2.86

Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus price target of $40.67, indicating a potential upside of 34.48%. Synaptics has a consensus price target of $186.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.47%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Synaptics.

Summary

Synaptics beats Shoals Technologies Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices. The company was founded by Federico Faggin and Carver A. Mead in March 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

