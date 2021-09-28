Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Strategy Capital LLC

Strategy Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises about 26.8% of Strategy Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Strategy Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Shopify worth $261,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $78.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,365.72. 77,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,450. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,512.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,341.35. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $875.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,516.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.59.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

