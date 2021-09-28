Simplex Trading LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 596.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 69,636 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $103.96 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.71.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.