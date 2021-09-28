Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 67.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 105,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIX stock opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $51.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.80.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $459.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

