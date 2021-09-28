Skba Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Skba Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 279,280 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 72,350 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 3.3% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $17,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 536.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $855,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $67.63. The stock had a trading volume of 546,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,384,991. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $66.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $90.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Evercore ISI raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

