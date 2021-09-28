Skba Capital Management LLC Has $12.09 Million Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Skba Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,150 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 37,450 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $12,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 254,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 89,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 40.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 947,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,355,000 after buying an additional 271,304 shares in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CLSA lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.59. The stock had a trading volume of 195,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,168. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

