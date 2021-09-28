Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 17,000 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Skba Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 70.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.00. 76,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,104. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.67 and a 200 day moving average of $219.32. The stock has a market cap of $130.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.39.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

