Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Skba Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,197,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,978,000 after purchasing an additional 405,605 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,158,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,719,000 after acquiring an additional 146,124 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,971,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,303,000 after acquiring an additional 351,536 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,735,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,606,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,641,000 after acquiring an additional 94,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $4,232,421 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNF. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE:FNF traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $45.94. 7,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,600. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

