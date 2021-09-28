SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives C$31.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRU.UN shares. CIBC increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.19 target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

SRU.UN stock opened at C$30.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$19.65 and a 1-year high of C$30.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

