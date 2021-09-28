Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.440-$-0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$533 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $514.09 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.100 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMAR. Truist lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.36 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.65. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $503,230.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,596.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 328,450 shares of company stock valued at $24,172,936. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

