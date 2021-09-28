Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SNMRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Snam from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Snam from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snam has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Snam stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. Snam has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

