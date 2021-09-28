Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel Sells 306,522 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $24,999,934.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 77,215 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $6,177,972.15.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Evan Spiegel sold 312,113 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $25,000,251.30.

On Friday, August 6th, Evan Spiegel sold 149,695 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $11,475,618.70.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 333,270 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $24,998,582.70.

On Monday, August 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 314,300 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $23,581,929.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Evan Spiegel sold 332,900 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $25,000,790.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Evan Spiegel sold 339,035 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $25,000,440.90.

On Monday, July 26th, Evan Spiegel sold 327,915 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $25,000,239.60.

On Friday, July 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 332,087 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $24,999,509.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $14,937,016.50.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $126.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.02.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

